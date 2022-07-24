Hot Sunday may turn to monsoon conditions in Las Vegas

Las Vegas should have a hot and windy Sunday before a chance of monsoon rain arrives Monday, says the National Weather Service.

A high near 104 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, July 24, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The high should be near 105 with mostly sunny conditions and winds of 10-16 mph from the south-southeast gusting to 23 mph.

There is a 10 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Monday as monsoonal moisture conditions are expected to arrive in the valley.

Monsoon showers can include heavy downpours in limited areas. The most recent one earlier this month was more widespread with heavy rain near Primm and Boulder City.

Highs will be around 103 with lows in the mid-80s during the week. The monsoon atmosphere will raise the humidity levels much of the week.

