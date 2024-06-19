Record Las Vegas June heat only expected to get hotter

For those enjoying Juneteenth, the high should be close to seasonable near 101 with wind gusts to 21 mph.

June on its way to become hottest in Las Vegas weather history

This month continues its run to be the hottest June in recorded Las Vegas weather history.

As of Tuesday, the average daily temperature (the high and low averaged) was 93.7 degrees. The existing record is 92.8 in 2016.

The Tuesday high at the Las Vegas airport was 91, a few degrees below average and the first non-100 day in three weeks.

And it looks like the average daily temperature might rise.

There are multiple days with highs projected to be around 110 with morning lows in the mid-80s. Both are abnormal during the month of June, more likely to be felt in July and August.

Thursday should have a high near 104, escalating to 107 on Friday, 110 on Saturday and 111 on Sunday. Neither weekend day is expected to see a record high as 115 is the June 22 record and 113 is the June 23 record. Both were set in 2017.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-80s all week.

Monday and Tuesday will also see highs around 110, says the Las Vegas office of the weather service.

