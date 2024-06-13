June on its way to become hottest in Las Vegas weather history

97°F
A high of 106 is forecast for central Las Vegas on Thursday, June 13, 2024, according to the National Weather Service.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2024 - 5:00 am
 
Updated June 13, 2024 - 10:56 am

Record June temperatures are more than 11 degrees higher than norms for the month, according to the National Weather Service.

The first 12 days have seen an average daily temperature of 105.7 (the average of the daily high and low at the official Las Vegas airport weather station) with 94.6 being the norm.

Saturday may reach 109 with a 104 on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to climb to 99, about average for mid-June. The overnight lows will be around 73, the first to be sub-80 this month.

All predictions point to June heat remaining in record territory.

The June 20-26 temperature outlook is for a 33 to 40 percent chance of temperatures being higher than normal, according to the Climate Prediction Center of the weather service.

Most of the Midwest and East Coast is projected to have a 60 to 90 percent chance of being warmer than normal for the same time period.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

