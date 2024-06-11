First third of June 2024 hottest in Las Vegas history

The forecast high for central Las Vegas is 108 on Tuesday and 109 on Wednesday, both just below record highs for the dates.

Children at Cowabunga Bay on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The first week of June is off to the warmest start in Las Vegas weather history. And after a few days of slight respite, it’s getting warmer.

The first nine days of June show an average temperature (the average of the low and high each day at the Las Vegas airport) at 93.7 degrees, which is 9.4 degrees warmer than normal, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson.

Near-record high temperatures are forecast for the next two days as the second excessive heat warning of the month engulfs the Las Vegas region. The warning runs from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The Excessive Heat Watch has been upgraded to a warning, running from 10AM Tuesday to 9PM Wednesday. Be sure to keep hydrated, limit outdoor exposure, and recognize the signs of heat illness. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/eL0j0IjLSu — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 10, 2024

High temperatures in Las Vegas are expected to be between 107 and 112 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Highs of 108 to 113 are forecast for Mesquite, Overton, Laughlin and Bullhead City, Arizona. Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park will be around 118 for daily highs.

Overnight lows this week will be around 80 degrees, a temperature that limits overnight cooling.

The Monday high at the airport reached 104, compared to a normal of 98 for the date.

Cooling stations open

Because of the excessive heat warning, cooling stations will be activated for daytime hours Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Clark County.

https://www.scribd.com/document/741155213/Cooling-Stations-June-11-12-English

The cooling centers are open to people experiencing homelessness and others in the community in need of cool, indoor spaces for relief from the heat. More information on heat safety tips can be found at: snhd.info/BeatTheHeatSNV.

Different systems, same heat results

Nickerson said while last week’s record heat was the result of a large heat dome camped over the entire West, while this week’s heat is from sandwiched systems, one a cutoff low of Baja California and the other high pressure to the northeast.

Las Vegas is caught in between.

“The high to the northeast is building high pressure and it is getting warmer and warmer,” Nickerson said. “It is clearing out the clouds, but the added bonus is the low to the southwest has some wind and that keeps it a little warmer than it would be if there was no wind.”

The systems this week won’t keep conditions hot as long as the dome of high pressure did heat last week, including back-to-back days of record heat Thursday (111) and Friday (110).

Next week may be different, or not

The outlook for next week, is a bit unclear, Nickerson said. A front from the Pacific Northwest could make conditions hotter or cooler.

“If the front drops far enough south we will be cooler, but if the high beats it out, we’ll be warm,” she said.

The month is a third of the way to possibly becoming the hottest June in Las Vegas weather history.

Precautions

Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.

— People should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

— Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

— Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.

— Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

— Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

— To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

— Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.