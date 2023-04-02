66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas chill: 1st quarter of 2023 coldest in 50 years

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2023 - 6:45 pm
 
The first quarter of 2023 was the coldest in Las Vegas in 50 years, according to the National W ...
The first quarter of 2023 was the coldest in Las Vegas in 50 years, according to the National Weather Service. Snow-covered mountains are seen behind The Strat, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Chilly, day after day, week after week. From month to month.

The average high temperature for the first three months of 2023 was 58.8 degrees, the 7th coldest in nearly 85 years of Las Vegas weather records and the seventh coldest in 50 years, since 1973.

For the same time period, the average temperature (high and low each day averaged) was 50.2, making it the 35th coldest since records started in 1939 and the coldest since 1987.

The daily high reached 70 only six times during the quarter, the second fewest on record and lowest since 1973.

The month of March, when the chill of winter usually fades and a precursor of summer is felt with some daily highs around 90, this year was only the fifth year that the mercury never reached 75. A 74 was the monthly high on March 11.

It was the coldest March since 1991. Precipitation at Harry Reid International Airport was exactly a half-inch, the 24th wettest March on record.

The March average temperature was 54.4 degrees, 6.4 below normal making it the the 22nd coldest ever and the coldest in 32 years since 1991.

The chill pattern will continue into early April with some daily highs around 60 in the coming week before normal highs in the upper 70s show on the weekend forecast.

If you like warmer temperatures, April is forecast to be about normal as is the summer, according to the weather service’s Climate Prediction Center.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Iconic’ Las Vegas Strip club, theater demolished
‘Iconic’ Las Vegas Strip club, theater demolished
2
New FBI records offer detailed insights into Route 91 mass shooting
New FBI records offer detailed insights into Route 91 mass shooting
3
$380K watch stolen from victim’s wrist at Las Vegas nightclub
$380K watch stolen from victim’s wrist at Las Vegas nightclub
4
Las Vegas Strip’s penchant for reinvention in full swing, again
Las Vegas Strip’s penchant for reinvention in full swing, again
5
Woman dies after falling out of vehicle and onto roadway in northwest Las Vegas
Woman dies after falling out of vehicle and onto roadway in northwest Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Chilly forecast to continue its long run in Las Vegas
Chilly forecast to continue its long run in Las Vegas
Brrr! 2023 has been chilly in Las Vegas, coldest start in 50 years
Brrr! 2023 has been chilly in Las Vegas, coldest start in 50 years
Rising temperatures may put winter in rear view mirror for Las Vegas
Rising temperatures may put winter in rear view mirror for Las Vegas
Sunny, warmer Las Vegas weekend forecast before cold returns
Sunny, warmer Las Vegas weekend forecast before cold returns
Chill to stay in place for Las Vegas Sunday, all week
Chill to stay in place for Las Vegas Sunday, all week
Las Vegas winds to decline Thursday, temperature stays chilly
Las Vegas winds to decline Thursday, temperature stays chilly