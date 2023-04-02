Las Vegas chill: 1st quarter of 2023 coldest in 50 years

The first quarter of 2023 is going into the Las Vegas weather records as the coldest in five decades, says the National Weather Service.

The first quarter of 2023 was the coldest in Las Vegas in 50 years, according to the National Weather Service. Snow-covered mountains are seen behind The Strat, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Chilly, day after day, week after week. From month to month.

How about that winter chill – Lets break down some climate numbers 🥶 #VegasWeather #nvwx pic.twitter.com/5YJi2h38u4 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 1, 2023

The average high temperature for the first three months of 2023 was 58.8 degrees, the 7th coldest in nearly 85 years of Las Vegas weather records and the seventh coldest in 50 years, since 1973.

For the same time period, the average temperature (high and low each day averaged) was 50.2, making it the 35th coldest since records started in 1939 and the coldest since 1987.

The daily high reached 70 only six times during the quarter, the second fewest on record and lowest since 1973.

🗞️ The March Review is in! Did it feel chilly to you – it was the coldest March since 1991! 🗞️#VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/ZANno9C2xN — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 1, 2023

The month of March, when the chill of winter usually fades and a precursor of summer is felt with some daily highs around 90, this year was only the fifth year that the mercury never reached 75. A 74 was the monthly high on March 11.

It was the coldest March since 1991. Precipitation at Harry Reid International Airport was exactly a half-inch, the 24th wettest March on record.

The March average temperature was 54.4 degrees, 6.4 below normal making it the the 22nd coldest ever and the coldest in 32 years since 1991.

The chill pattern will continue into early April with some daily highs around 60 in the coming week before normal highs in the upper 70s show on the weekend forecast.

If you like warmer temperatures, April is forecast to be about normal as is the summer, according to the weather service’s Climate Prediction Center.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.