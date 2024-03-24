Las Vegas sees strong winds, showers on 1st weekend of spring

Temperatures were 10 degrees below average around Las Vegas on Sunday.

Small hail pellets were observed in Summerlin on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip traverse Las Vegas Boulevard as a high wind warning is in effect on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

It was another windy March weekend in Las Vegas.

Wind gusts reached close to 50 mph on Saturday, and the National Weather Service forecasted winds 8 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 23 mph on Sunday.

Some small hail pellets were observed in the west part of the valley Sunday afternoon, and the weather service reported isolated showers and thunderstorms moved through northeastern Arizona around 2:25 p.m.

Sunday’s temperatures were about 10 degrees below average, the weather service said.

Gusty winds continue today along with a potential for showers. Today's temperatures will be around 10 degrees below average. #NVwx #CAwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/g0dOqk6oYK — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 24, 2024

Windy conditions are expected to continue into Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures rising through the end of the week.

The weather service forecasted a high of 69 degrees Monday, 70 degrees Tuesday, 74 degrees Wednesday and 78 degrees Thursday. Low temperatures this week will remain in the high 40s to low 50s.