Las Vegas Weather

Mountain snow, rain in Las Vegas Valley forecast

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Lee Canyon may receive several inches of snow on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. The main operations area at Lee Canyon as seen from a webcam shortly after closing time on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (Lee Canyon)
A few drops of rain fall Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, as conventioneers arrive at the World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas for the Las Vegas Winter Market. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A few drops of rain fall Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, as conventioneers arrive at the World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas for the Las Vegas Winter Market. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A winter weather advisory runs through 7 p.m. Monday for higher elevations northwest of the Las Vegas Valley,

Snow is expected above 3,500 feet with 2-5 inches above 5,000 feet in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range. Winds could gust to 35 mph.

Similar conditions are forecast for Lincoln County, central Nye County and Esmeralda County with 2-5 inches expected above 4,500 feet.

In the Las Vegas Valley, rain is a 60 percent chance mainly before 8 a.m. Monday. The sky will be partly sunny and a high near 49 is forecast by the National Weather Service.

Winds overnight will be as high as 20 mph with gradually clearing skies before a Tuesday low near 32 in the central valley. The temperature Tuesday should rise to near 51, but winds up to 20 mph will make it feel colder.

Temperatures are forecast to gradually rise to the low 60s by the coming weekend.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

