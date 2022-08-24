Rain in west Henderson, Boulder City ushers return of monsoon conditions

Absent only a day or so, monsoon conditions have returned to the Las Vegas area with early Wednesday storms.

Rain or storms in Las Vegas are a 30 percent chance on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A thunderstorm moves across the valley dropping rain on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A flash flood watch is in place from 1 p.m. until midnight Wednesday for southern Clark County as well as parts of northwest Arizona and eastern San Bernardino County.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers and/or thunderstorms mainly after 4 p.m. Otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a high near 102.

🌬️In addition to heavy rain and flash flooding, afternoon thunderstorms will have the potential to cause strong gusty winds. The GIF below shows the percent chance of seeing wind gusts > 30 knots (35 mph). #NVwx #AZwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/XLqHu9lct7 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 24, 2022

Light southwest winds of 6-11 mph will escalate to 12-17 mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 26 mph.

The precipitation risk will remain at 30 percent into the evening hours, says the National Weather Service.

A gauge in east Henderson received .55 of an inch of rain before sunrise while .47 of an inch was recorded near the Bootleg Canyon area a mile north of Boulder City early Wednesday. Other parts of east Henderson received up to .39 of an inch.

As of 8 a.m., there are a few moderate showers over Lincoln County moving north.

Lake Mead still rising

The water level at Lake Mead at Hoover Dam was 1,043.49 feet (above sea level) as of 7 a.m. Wednesday. That is a rise of 2.78 feet since July 27, the lake’s 2022 low point, of 1,040.71 feet.

