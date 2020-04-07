Rain, snow expected for Las Vegas area delayed a bit

Rain expected Monday evening in the Las Vegas Valley fell to the west, but wet weather is still on its way to the area this week.

Rain and snow remain in the forecast for the Las Vegas area this week, according to the National Weather Service. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain expected Monday evening in the Las Vegas Valley fell a bit to the west, but it’s still on its way to the area this week.

“The Nevada Security Site has a couple of gauges that are close to an inch (of rain) and Harris Springs has a half-inch,” National Weather Service meteorologist Caleb Steele said. “We will get a good rain out of it eventually, if not Wednesday night then by Thursday morning.”

McCarran International Airport had received a trace as of Tuesday morning.

After a high of 68 on Monday, the Tuesday forecast high for McCarran is 67 degrees with a 50% chance of showers. Skies will be partly sunny. Winds will range form 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

There is a 40% chance of showers Tuesday night. Skies will be partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Mountain storm warning

A winter storm warning remains active for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range through 5 p.m. Wednesday, and could be extended.

Snow is expected in multiple rounds. Accumulations are projected at 6 to 12 inches above 6,500 feet, 12 to 18 inches above 7,500 feet and 2 feet near the crests.

Travel on Nevada routes 156, 157 and 158 “could be very difficult to impossible,” said the warning.

The heavy, wet snow could down trees and power lines. For the latest road conditions, call 511.

“We may get snow right after the warning is due to expire at 5 p.m. Wednesday, so we may push it out a bit,” Steele said.

