Record low of 55 set Friday, spotty rain will go into evening; 80s arrive soon

The April 5 record low of 55 was set Friday, April 5, 2024, at Harry Reid International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. Small hail pellets called graupel fall in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (Wes Rand/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It must be something about April 5.

The Friday high at Harry Reid International Airport will go down as 55, the lowest high for the date ever, 3 degrees below the record of 58 set just one year ago.

After 24 hours of gusty winds since late Thursday morning, light rain and graupel have entered the atmosphere. The temperature dropped to 51 before 3 p.m.

“The rain will be light and spotty into the evening,” National Weather Service meteorologist Morgan Stessman said. “We had reports of some light graupel in Summerlin.”

The only rain gauge showing rainfall was .04 of an inch at Willow Beach on the Arizona side of Lake Mead, as of 3:45 p.m.

Winds began to subside slightly Friday afternoon and should drop more as the front moves through tonight into Saturday morning, Stessman said.

The Saturday high should be around 64 and a few degrees warmer on Sunday. Winds will shift to come from the north after the front moves into Arizona.

Come Wednesday, the unseasonably cold conditions will be well past.

“We might see our first 80 on Wednesday and if not, on Thursday,” Stessman said. “We’ll be into the upper 80s by late next week.”

The current forecast calls for 83 on Wednesday and 86 on Thursday.

