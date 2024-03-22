Sunny Friday will turn colder, windy through weekend

Clouds will increase Friday and winds will escalate from 9-14 mph in the morning to gusts up to 20 in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy Friday night.

Winds gusts in the Las Vegas Valley could reach 45 mph on Saturday, March 23, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. A visitor to the Las Vegas Strip struggles against a gust as a high wind warning is in effect on Saturday, March 2, 2024, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Friday will largely be a third consecutive great spring day in the Las Vegas Valley before conditions turn south for much of the weekend, says the National Weather Service.

A high near 79 at Harry Reid International Airport is forecast, identical to the Thursday high. North Las Vegas Airport enjoyed a high of 81 on Thursday as did Mesquite while Henderson Executive Airport rose to 79.

However, clouds will increase Friday and winds will escalate from 9-14 mph in the morning to gusts as high as 20 in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy Friday night.

Conditions will change Saturday. Patchy and blowing dust is expected after 9 a.m. The high should reach a reasonable 71, but afternoon winds will be 24-29 mph with possible gusts to 45 mph.

Saturday night may bring more windy conditions and possible blowing dust with gusts to 39 mph.

The Sunday morning low is expected to be around 48 before a rise to 64 on Sunday afternoon.

Lee Canyon skiers will experience a windy Saturday with gusts to 45 mph followed by a 20 percent chance of showers Sunday.

