Valley rain, heavy mountain snow forecast through Tuesday

Rain showers and snowfall are forecast starting Monday afternoon through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Lee Canyon may receive several inches of snow starting Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is a 30 percent chance in the valley beginning late Monday afternoon while heavy snowfall is likely for the Spring Mountains, says the National Weather Service.

A partly sunny sky and a high near 60 is expected for the central Las Vegas Valley. Leisurely morning winds will escalate in the afternoon.

Overnight showers are a 60 percent chance with mostly cloudy skies.

More heavy snow is on the way for the Southern Sierra and White Mountains of Inyo County, CA as well as the Spring Mountains of Southern Nevada. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect Monday thru Tuesday. #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/gXN1xSE7Lf — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 8, 2023

Snow in the mountains could amount to 8-14 inches between 7,000 and 9,000 feet with 24 inches possible near the peaks. Amounts will vary widely.

A storm warning runs from 4 p.m. Monday to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The storm could worsen on Tuesday when with showers a 90 percent chance mainly between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The high will be near 61. Winds of 10-15 mph with rise to 16-21 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could reach 31 mph.

Wednesday through Friday should be clear after the storm heads off to the east.

Lake Mead steady

The surface of Lake Mead at Hoover Dam was 1,045.17 feet at 5 p.m. Sunday, up just a few inches so far this year, but more than 21 feet lower than when it closed 2021 at 1,066.31 feet.

