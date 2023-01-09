46°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Valley rain, heavy mountain snow forecast through Tuesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Lee Canyon may receive several inches of snow starting Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, according to the N ...
Lee Canyon may receive several inches of snow starting Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the slope as people ride chairlifts, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort in Lee Canyon, 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Rain is a 30 percent chance in the valley beginning late Monday afternoon while heavy snowfall is likely for the Spring Mountains, says the National Weather Service.

A partly sunny sky and a high near 60 is expected for the central Las Vegas Valley. Leisurely morning winds will escalate in the afternoon.

Overnight showers are a 60 percent chance with mostly cloudy skies.

Snow in the mountains could amount to 8-14 inches between 7,000 and 9,000 feet with 24 inches possible near the peaks. Amounts will vary widely.

A storm warning runs from 4 p.m. Monday to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The storm could worsen on Tuesday when with showers a 90 percent chance mainly between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The high will be near 61. Winds of 10-15 mph with rise to 16-21 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could reach 31 mph.

Wednesday through Friday should be clear after the storm heads off to the east.

Lake Mead steady

The surface of Lake Mead at Hoover Dam was 1,045.17 feet at 5 p.m. Sunday, up just a few inches so far this year, but more than 21 feet lower than when it closed 2021 at 1,066.31 feet.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Big casino landlords on Strip now bankrolling Fontainebleau
Big casino landlords on Strip now bankrolling Fontainebleau
3
Lombardo signs 2 executive orders, vows to give state employees a raise
Lombardo signs 2 executive orders, vows to give state employees a raise
4
‘The real love of her life’: Ashari Hughes remembered for her love of flag football
‘The real love of her life’: Ashari Hughes remembered for her love of flag football
5
Lake Mead may get a boost as Rockies snowpack off to strong start
Lake Mead may get a boost as Rockies snowpack off to strong start
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Mostly sunny, mild weekend forecast for Las Vegas
Mostly sunny, mild weekend forecast for Las Vegas
Wet end to year may carry into ’23; lake down 22 feet in year
Wet end to year may carry into ’23; lake down 22 feet in year
11 inches at Lee Canyon; most of valley gets under tenth an inch of rain
11 inches at Lee Canyon; most of valley gets under tenth an inch of rain
Sunny Sunday forecast for Las Vegas Valley
Sunny Sunday forecast for Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas winds diminish enough for fireworks to ignite ‘23
Las Vegas winds diminish enough for fireworks to ignite ‘23
Bad travel conditions expected Sunday with winter storm warning
Bad travel conditions expected Sunday with winter storm warning