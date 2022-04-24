Winds to remain as Las Vegas warms a bit, forecast says

58°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Gusty winds remain in the forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, April 24, 2022, according to the National Weather Service.

Although they might be a bit less potent that the past few days, gusty winds remain in the Las Vegas forecast Sunday.

With a sunny sky and a projected high of 78, north-northwest winds of 10-16 mph will switch to northeast in the afternoon. Gusts may reach 23 mph, says the National Weather Service.

The Monday morning low will be around 55 and northeast winds will drop to single digits while becoming north-northwest after midnight.

Monday should see a temperature high around 83 while winds will be slightly less than on Sunday with projected gusts to 20 mph.

Tuesday’s high will jump nearly 10 degrees to around 92.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
