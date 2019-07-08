Week in Pictures: June 30-July 6

Take a look at some of the best pictures from Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including the Southern California earthquakes, Sgt. David W. Gallagher’s funeral service, Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center’s 10th anniversary, Jack Daniel’s House No. 7 celebration, July Fourth parades in Southern Nevada, UFC 239 and the Las Vegas Aces. […]
July 7, 2019 - 10:29 pm
Take a look at some of the best pictures from Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including the Southern California earthquakes, Sgt. David W. Gallagher’s funeral service, Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center’s 10th anniversary, Jack Daniel’s House No. 7 celebration, July Fourth parades in Southern Nevada, UFC 239 and the Las Vegas Aces.
April Hamlin feeds her dog Duchess some crackers while staying at a shelter within the Ridgecrest Community Center, Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Ridgecrest, Calif., following two earthquakes. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Ziad Abdullatif of the Eastridge Market liquor store is tired but still helping to run the family store, Saturday, July 6, 2019, after it sustained serious damage on the east end of Ridgecrest, Calif., following two earthquakes. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Ripley Rose Garcia, center, 2, holds the hand of her mother Alexis Mendoza while being comforted by her grandmother Kerrie Mendoza, second from right, during a vigil for Max Garcia, Monday, July 1, 2019, at Centennial Hills Park in Las Vegas. Garcia, a Las Vegas man, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday morning. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Nevada Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Brittney Lynch Duncan, from left, Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Johnson, and Master Sgt. Shawn Fidler, during the funeral service for Nevada Army National Guard Staff Sgt. David W. Gallagher, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Administrative assistant Verla Niebuhr leads group exercises featuring songs, stories and more during a Memory Cafe-Respite class at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A performance artist stands at the edge of a bed in a room during the Jack Daniel’s House No. 7, a pop-up experience at the Thunderbird Boutique Hotel & Lounge, in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, July 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kathy Koch takes a photo with a man dressed as Uncle Sam during the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade on July 4, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Thiago Santos, left, throws a left hook against Jon Jones in the second round during their light heavyweight title bout at UFC 239 on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Diego Sanchez, facing, grapples with Michael Chiesa in the first round during their welterweight bout at UFC 239 on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Aces’ Liz Cambage reacts after fouling a Chicago Sky player during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto