Week in Pictures: June 9-June 15

June 16, 2019 - 10:50 pm
Take a look at some of the most eye-popping pictures from Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including the Tyson Fury boxing match, Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage, Las Vegas Lights FC coach Eric Wynalda, the Battle For Vegas charity softball game, Steve Aoki’s new show and the National Atomic Testing Museum.
Tyson Fury, right, connects a punch against Tom Schwarz in the second round of the lineal heavyweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Fury won by way of technical knockout in the second round. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, from left, Justin Mandel and former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal attend the boxing event for Tyson Fury and Tom Schwarz at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 15, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage fights for position with New York Liberty center Amanda Zahui B., left and New York Liberty guard Kia Nurse, right, in the first quarter during a WNBA basketball game on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Lights FC coach Eric Wynalda, center, and his family come together following practice at Cashman Field on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights center Erik Haula, right, celebrates with KSNV Channel News 3 anchor Bryan Salmond after Haula hit an inside-the-park home run in the second inning during the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Devon Brown, 9, from California, does a trick on his scooter during a summer day at Nellis Suites at Main Gate in North Las Vegas, Monday, June 10, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steve Aoki performs on the Main Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience after the debut of Aoki’s new light and sound show on the Viva Vision screen in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Workers toss framed art, furniture and trash into a large dumpster in the dock area at Treasure Island on Monday, June 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A customer who declined to give his name tour the National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas Monday, June 10, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak pauses for a moment before signing a trio of bills, including AB291, which includes a variety of gun control regulations, including banning bump stocks, at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas on Friday, June 14, 2019. Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, D-Las Vegas, a survivor of Oct. 1 who sponsored the bill, stands at left. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto