Week in Pictures: May 12-May 18

Take a look at some eye-catching pictures from Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including high school championship games, UNLV’s graduation ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center and the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Desert Oasis won its first Class 4A state baseball title on Friday at Las Vegas […]
Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2019 - 11:13 pm
Take a look at some eye-catching pictures from Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including high school championship games, UNLV’s graduation ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center and the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Desert Oasis won its first Class 4A state baseball title on Friday at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Desert Oasis players celebrate their win over Reno 9-1 during the tie-breaker game of their Class 4A baseball state championship at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, May 17, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Palo Verde players celebrate their victory over Coronado in the Class 4A state volleyball championship game at Mojave High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Oasis’ Jacob Walsh (21) receives the ball late though Reno runner Gunner Gouldsmith (8) is called out at first base in the fifth inning during their Class 4A baseball state championship game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, May 17, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golfer Van Thomas tees off about a course filled with wildflowers during a PGA US Open qualifying round at the Las Vegas Paiute Golf Course on Monday, May 12, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Psychology major Sharon Kotler, 23, center, of Las Vegas, celebrates at the end of the program during the UNLV commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters prepare for a burger eating competition at Farmer Boys at 5955 S. Eastern Ave. in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2019. The event was a benefit for The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation in celebration of National Burger Month. Firefighters, from left, are Chad Richins, Shawn Goldberg, Erik Oliver, Shane Salmon of Clark County Fire Department, Toby Brown, Allen McFall, Kelby Lytle and Zach Lamboo of Las Vegas Fire Department. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Colin Cantwell, left, concept artist and model builder for the original Star Wars movies, takes a photo with David Kitsch during an appearance at Rogue Toys on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto
Attendees on a carnival ride during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Friday, May 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Costumed performers entertain attendees as Excision performs at the Kinetic Field stage during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jessye Tolmich, left, and Dakota Tolmich, both of Denver, kiss during their wedding ceremony on the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Friday, May 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
At least six park rangers who normally patrol public land near Las Vegas have been dispatched to the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months under a surge program adopted by the Trump administration last year.