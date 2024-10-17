89°F
Woman dies a month after crash in northwest valley

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2024 - 5:03 pm
 

A woman injured in a three-vehicle collision in the northwest Las Vegas Valley more than a month ago has died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The 61-year-old was driving a 2021 Kia Soul that was involved in a collision about 9 p.m. Sept. 13 at North Buffalo Drive and Smoke Ranch Road, police said.

She was taken to University Medical Center, and the Clark County coroner’s office advised Metro that she died Oct. 11, becoming the 124th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The woman’s identity as well as cause and manner of dearth had not been released by the coroner’s office.

Three other people suffered minor injuries in the collision, police said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

