Woman dies in fatal motorcycle crash in southwest Las Vegas

The motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning when she was hit by a pickup truck, according to Las Vegas police.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash on Decatur Boulevard and Diablo Drive in southwest Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (RTC Cameras)

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning when she was hit by a pickup truck in the southwestern valley, according to Las Vegas police.

Just before 8:10 a.m., the motorcyclist, identified Thursday only as a 20-year-old Las Vegas woman, was heading south on Decatur Boulevard, approaching Diablo Drive. At the same time, a 45-year-old Las Vegas man driving a 1999 Mazda B3000 failed to yield for the motorcyclist as it turned onto Diablo, entering the path of the woman’s 2018 Harley Davidson FXLR, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, marking the first traffic death investigated by Metro this year. She will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Mazda driver was not suspected of impairment and remained at the site of the crash, police said.

