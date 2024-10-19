Las Vegas High wins 1st-place showdown with Durango

An interception to start the second half fueled No. 9 Las Vegas High to a home win over No. 8 Durango to take over first place in the 5A Division III Southern League.

Las Vegas High’s Tanner Vibabul had a hand in six touchdowns and helped account for more than 300 yards of offense Friday night.

But the biggest play of the game might have come from cornerback Izaiah Cruz.

Cruz intercepted a pass on the first play of the second half to give the No. 9-ranked Wildcats momentum, and they rolled to a 42-26 home win over No. 8 Durango to take over first place in the Class 5A Division III Southern League.

“I mean, great play by our corner right there,” Vibabul said. “Izaiah did a great job, and we kept our heads up and got right back to it.”

Las Vegas (7-2, 4-0) led only 14-12 at halftime after Durango (6-3, 3-1) rallied to score the final 12 points of the first half, including a 14-yard TD pass from Alexander Mercurius to Treyvion Mitchell with nine seconds left.

But Cruz made sure the Trailblazers didn’t have the momentum for long.

Mercurius dropped back to pass on the first offensive play of the second half. His toss was deflected by Las Vegas’ Christopher Boddy, and Cruz secured the interception. Five plays later, Vibabul hit Reginald Carter on a 7-yard slant for a 21-12 lead.

“We just trust our kids and just respond to adversity,” Las Vegas coach Jose Cerriteno said. “We spent a lot of time this summer training that aspect, and fortunately enough it showed up tonight for us.”

So did Vibabul, who completed 15 of 21 passes for 194 yards and five TDs. He also rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

“He’s done a tremendous job leading our guys the entire year,” Cerriteno said. “He’s a great leader. He works really, really hard. It’s always nice when your best players are your hardest workers.”

Vibabul worked hard to get the ball into the hands of receiver Mychael Walker, who had eight catches for 121 yards and four TDs. Walker had TD catches of 12, 24, 25 and 18 yards.

“Man, it’s really special,” Vibabul said of his rapport with Walker. “I’ve been playing with him for three years, and I couldn’t ask for anyone else. That kid’s great. I love that kid.”

Vibabul showed off a knack for keeping plays alive and either finding an open receiver or a seam to rush for big yards.

“I’ve always just been told when it’s not there, just be an athlete,” Vibabul said. “I think that’s great for all my coaches to back me up, and I love the staff I have.”

Of the Wildcats’ six touchdowns, three came on third down and one came on fourth down.

“We’re fortunate enough to have a guy of his caliber lead our offense,” Cerriteno said. “And it just shows.”

Mackey Aldred added 98 rushing yards on 19 carries for the Wildcats, who host Centennial (3-5, 3-1) on Thursday to close the regular season.

Mercurius completed 14 of 25 passes for 219 yards and three TDs with the interception. Michael Soto had five catches for 127 yards, including a 69-yard TD pass, and Mitchell hauled in two scoring passes for Durango.