Nevada Preps notebook: Class 5A wrestlers chasing SLAM Academy

As Southern Nevada wrestlers prepare for this weekend’s league meets, most of them in Class 5A will be batting for second place behind SLAM Academy wrestlers.

SLAM's Isaac Balden works to pin Basic's Jaxon Mackey during their 150 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Every high school wrestler knows that hard work and experience are the keys to winning championships.

In Nevada, it also helps to be wearing a SLAM Academy singlet.

As Southern Nevada’s wrestlers prepare for this weekend’s league meets, most in Class 5A will be batting for second place. SLAM boasts the state’s top-ranked wrestler in seven of 14 weight classes and the 5A South’s top wrestler in 10, according to rankwrestlers.com.

But a handful have found the secret to penetrating the Bulls’ invincibility.

Arbor View’s Cole Faircloth (120 pounds), Centennial’s Deacon Pickett (157), Liberty’s Melvin Whitehead (215) and Desert Oasis’ Benjamin Young (285) are at the top of their classes, while Basic’s Jaxon Mackey is in a virtual tie with SLAM’s Isaac Balden at 150.

Also, 4A Silverado’s Zyon Trujillo (175), 3A Moapa Valley’s Gavyn Frederick (215) and 3A Desert Oasis’ Benjamin Young (285) hold the state’s top spots in their classes.

Though defending Southern Region champion Mackey won’t be wearing SLAM’s colors this weekend, there still is a connection. The senior, 39-7 this season, was a member of the Bulls’ wrestling team in middle school. With his father as coach at Basic, he made the switch four years ago.

“For Jaxon, it has required a lot of hard work on the mental side,” Wolves coach David Mackey said. “He has excelled at that.”

David Mackey also emphasized that it’s important not to focus on any one opponent.

“We try to be as complete as possible,” he said, noting that Jaxon Mackey has beaten every wrestler in his division this season. “SLAM is not the only tough team out there. And I think there are a number of competitors at 150.”

Silverado’s Trujillo, 41-2 this season, has reached the top of the state rankings despite competing for a 4A school.

Skyhawks coach Greg Scott emphasized the importance of experience.

“It takes a lot of extra wrestling,” he said.”We really try to enter the kids in as many tournaments as we can get them in so they can get as much experience as possible.”

Scott added that Trujillo’s third consecutive state title would send a message to other programs.

“It would be huge,” he said. “It lets everybody else know that if you work your tail off, that can affect the outcome.”

The 5A regional meet begins Friday at Shadow Ridge, and SLAM’s top-ranked wrestlers are Eric Bice (106), Destin Maestas (113), Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (126), Anthony Delgado (132), Manuel Saldate (138), Drake Hooiman (144), Balden (150), Gabriel Delgado (165), Santiago Cabrera (175) and Dylan Tondreau (190).

NVWrestlingFAN ranks SLAM as the South’s top top team, followed by Spring Valley, Liberty, Moapa Valley and Foothill.

The 4A Desert League meet will take place Saturday at Cheyenne, the 4A Mountain League meet Saturday at Desert Pines and the 3A Southern meet Saturday at Boulder City.

Bowling

Regional individual tournaments will take place this week, with all boys classes running Wednesday through Friday at The Orleans Bowling Center and all girls classes competing Thursday through Friday at The Orleans.

Centennial’s Tyler Castronova enters as the top-ranked bowler on the 5A boys side with a 214.9 average. He is followed by Liberty’s Daryus Alo (214.1), Palo Verde’s Jack Grossman (209.1), Shadow Ridge’s Pablo Ypina (208.8) and Shadow Ridge’s Jerrad Barczyszyn (208.4).

In girls action, Coronado’s Calee Berry leads the way in 5A at 175.2, followed by Palo Verde’s Wing Yiu Lee (169.0), Desert Oasis’ Desirae Hunt (168.4), Liberty’s Sophia Medellin (138.3) and Palo Verde’s Jessica Read (162.2).

Reporter Jeff Wollard can be reached at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.