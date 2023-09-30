Roundup: Basic prevails in 93-point shootout with Las Vegas

Anthony Vega threw three TD passes and added a rushing score to help Basic defeat Las Vegas High on Friday. Also, Coronado handled Palo Verde.

Basic quarterback Anthony Vega (1) throws the ball into play while Faith Lutheran’s Mitchell Bailes (44) defends during the second half of a high school football game at Basic Academy of International Studies on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Basic and Las Vegas High had no problem scoring points Friday night, but it was a defensive play that sealed the win for the Wolves.

Sean Riley came up with an interception with a minute left to secure a 50-43 road win for Basic over the Wildcats.

Basic quarterback Anthony Vega threw three TD passes and added a rushing score. Demarion Matthews had two TD receptions to help Basic (4-2, 3-1 Class 5A Division II), and Zuri Whiters had a TD reception.

Brandon Griffin and Boston Wren each added a rushing TD for the Wolves.

Silvian David returned an interception for a touchdown for the Wolves, who play at Clark at 6 p.m. Friday. Las Vegas (1-5, 0-3) plays at Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Coronado 33, Palo Verde 6: At Palo Verde, the Cougars’ defense created five turnovers to lead Coronado (3-3, 1-2 Class 5A Division I) past Palo Verde (2-3, 1-0 Class 5A Division III).

Aiden Krause threw two TD passes — one to Scott Holper and the other to Isaiah Bottley — and had a rushing score. Skyler Jackson added a rushing TD for the Cougars.

Coronado hosts Desert Pines, which had to forfeit its game against Liberty as a punishment from a postgame fight against Arbor View last week, at 6 p.m. Friday, and Palo Verde hosts Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Foothill 21, Sierra Vista 12: At Sierra Vista, William Barker returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown to help the Falcons (6-1, 3-0 Class 5A Division II) hold off the Mountain Lions (2-3, 1-3).

Avant Gates scored on a 1-yard TD run, and Chase Kennedy had a 15-yard TD catch for Foothill.

Foothill hosts Green Valley at 6 p.m. Friday, and Sierra Vista hosts Las Vegas at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Green Valley 43, Durango 27: At Green Valley, Trey Glasper caught two TD receptions and added a defensive TD on a pick-six as the Gators (2-4, 2-1 5A Division II Southern) took control in the second half for a win over the Trailblazers (1-5, 0-4).

Quarterback Jack Thow added three TD passes to help Green Valley, which plays at Foothill at 6 p.m. Friday. Durango hosts Faith Lutheran, which had a bye this week, at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Legacy 49, Spring Valley 0: At Legacy, the Longhorns (3-3, 3-0 5A Division III Southern) led 21-0 at halftime and rolled to a win over the Grizzlies (1-4, 0-3).

Legacy hosts Arbor View, which had to forfeit its game against Bishop Gorman as a punishment from a postgame fight against Desert Pines last week, at 6 p.m. Friday, and Spring Valley plays at Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Canyon Springs 44, Del Sol 6: At Canyon Springs, Tysean McCraney threw two touchdown passes, and the Pioneers (5-0, 3-0 Class 4A Mountain League) scored four rushing touchdowns to roll past the Dragons (1-5, 1-3).

Armando Lewis and Reggie Armstead each caught a touchdown pass for Canyon Springs. Eric Mosley, Mychal Johnson, Jimone Jimerson and DeAndra Cobb each had a rushing touchdown for the Pioneers.

Jeremiah Richardson added an interception for Canyon Springs, which plays at Chaparral, a 40-0 winner over Valley, at 6 p.m. Friday. Del Sol travels to Cadence at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Cadence 48, Western 6: At Western, sophomore Kellon Trubey rushed for three TDs and passed for another as the Cougars (3-3, 1-2 4A Mountain League) rolled to a victory over the Warriors (0-6, 0-3 4A Desert League).

Nixon Gasperosky added a scoring punt return and a TD reception to help Cadence, which hosts Del Sol at 6 p.m. Friday. Western plays at Bonanza at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Mojave 38, Bonanza 7: At Bonanza, Caleb Asato threw four TD passes to lead the Rattlers (3-2, 3-0 4A Desert League) past the Bengals (1-4, 1-3).

Aldren Nacion led the defense with 11 tackles for Mojave, which plays at Cheyenne at 6 p.m. Friday. Bonanza hosts Western at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Somerset-Losee 43, Cheyenne 0: At Cheyenne, Kieran Daniel racked up three rushing TDs to help the Lions (4-2, 2-1 4A Desert League) rout the Desert Shields (1-4, 1-1).

Malachi Johnson added two rushing TDs for Losee, which compiled 300 yards on the ground. The Lions host Rancho, which lost 46-8 Thursday at Centennial, at 6 p.m. Friday, and Cheyenne hosts Mojave at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Sunrise Mountain 49, Eldorado 21: At Eldorado, the Miners (5-1, 4-0 4A Mountain League) took control early to beat the Sundevils (1-4, 0-3).

Sunrise Mountain led 27-0 at halftime. The Miners play at Canyon Springs at 6 p.m. Friday, and Eldorado hosts Valley at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Moapa Valley 49, Mater East 15: At Mater East, Talon Schraft completed seven of 14 passes for 127 yards and two TDs to lead the Pirates (5-2, 3-1 3A Southern League) past the Knights (3-3, 1-3).

Shandon Matheson carried 13 times for 79 yards and added a 46-yard TD reception to help Moapa Valley, which hosts Pahrump Valley, which lost 28-20 at Democracy Prep, at 7 p.m. Friday. Mater East hosts The Meadows at 7 p.m. Friday.

— SLAM Academy 50, The Meadows 0: At The Meadows, the Bulls (5-1, 4-0 3A Southern) led 26-0 after a dominant first half and cruised to a victory over the Mustangs (1-4, 0-4 3A Southern).

SLAM Academy hosts Virgin Valley, which lost 28-14 at Boulder City, at 6 p.m. Friday, and The Meadows travels to Mater East at 7 p.m. Friday.

— Lake Mead Academy 58, Lincoln County 6: At Lake Mead Academy, Jerry Meyer III threw for 302 yards and seven touchdowns as the Eagles (4-1, 1-0 Class 2A Southern League) rolled the Lynx (2-3, 0-1) in their league opener.

Gavin Rhodes had two interceptions for Lake Mead. The Eagles lost to Lincoln County twice last season, 42-41 in the regular season and 10-7 in the Southern Region playoffs.

Lake Mead plays at White Pine at 7 p.m. Friday, and Lincoln County hosts GV Christian at 7 p.m. Friday.

