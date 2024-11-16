Roundup: Centennial powers into 5A Division III title game

Centennial romped past Desert Oasis in the Class 5A Division III Southern League title game Friday, and the 4A state championship game is set.

Centennial running back Khy Harris (5) celebrates his touchdown with Jayden Thomas (1) during a football game at Las Vegas High School on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Khy Harris rushed for 100 yards Friday as top-seeded Centennial (6-5) rolled to a 34-7 home victory over third-seeded Desert Oasis (8-4) to win the Class 5A Division III Southern League championship.

The victory lifted the Bulldogs, last year’s 4A champion, into the state title game, where they will face Galena, tentatively scheduled for noon Nov. 25 at Bishop Gorman.

Centennial’s defense allowed no points in the game, helping the Bulldogs jump to a 24-7 halftime lead.

The Diamondbacks’ only score came on a fumbled Centennial snap.

4A Mountain League final

— No. 2 Canyon Springs 41, No. 4 Eldorado 21: At Canyon Springs, Bakari Wilson had two rushing touchdowns to help the Pioneers (8-5) roll to a win over the Firehawks (5-7) for the league title.

The Pioneers advance to the 4A state championship game, where they will play Mojave on Nov. 26 at Allegiant Stadium at a time to be announced.

Major Pride and DeAndra Cobb each had a rushing TD for Canyon Springs, which rallied after trailing 15-7 at halftime. Avyion Harper led the defense with two sacks.

4A Desert League final

— No. 1 Mojave 14, No. 2 Losee 10: At Mojave, AJ Tuitele scored the game-winning TD with less than two minutes remaining as the Rattlers (11-1) rallied to beat Losee (10-3) for the league championship.

Antwan Hawkins rushed for 120 yards and a TD to help Mojave, which repelled a red-zone threat by the Lions in the final minute.

