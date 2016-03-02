2016 Basic Softball Capsule
Preseason information for Basic”s softball team.
BASIC
Head coach: Lauren Taylor, second season
2015 record: 6-22 (3-7 Southeast, fifth)
Returning letter winners (starters): Eight (eight)
Top players: C Bailey Cunanan (Jr.), OF Carlee Gettman (Sr.)
Outlook: The Wolves struggled to be competitive last season but are hoping to improve this year.
“We have a very young group this year, and we are looking forward to what they can bring to the program as we continue on our mission to be a competitive program in the Sunrise League,” Taylor said.