2016 Laughlin Softball Capsule

LAUGHLIN

Head coach: Craig Reisdorph, sixth season

2015 record: 6-11 (3-9 III Southern, seventh)

Returning letter winners (starters): Eleven (seven)

Top players: P/C Lori Morgan (So.), C Carissa Wollerton (So.), 3B/P/OF Jalynn Quibell (Jr.), SS/OF Teresa Chapa (So.), 3B/OF Emilee Shilts (Sr.), 1B/OF Brittany Schelper (Sr.)

Outlook: The Cougars bring back 11 letter winners from a team that gained valuable experience last year.

“Last year we were really young and not ready to compete for one of the top four spots,” Reisdorph said. “Coming into this year, we feel like we are battle-tested and ready to make a run. With the return of Brittany Schelper from injury back to the lineup, that gives us another weapon at the plate.

“Come May, we are hoping to put Laughlin back on the softball map as a team to beat.”