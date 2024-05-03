‘You know where to find us’: Vegas high school leads the way in NFL Draft

Bishop Gorman was tied with one other high school for the most players selected in the NFL draft, the league announced.

Bishop Gorman was tied with one other high school for the most players selected in the NFL draft, the league announced Friday.

The Gaels and IMG Academy of Bradenton, Florida, each had three players taken during the event, which took place April 25 to 27.

Former Gorman wide receiver Rome Odunze was picked ninth overall by the Chicago Bears after a standout college career at Washington. Safety Jaden Hicks went to the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round, and linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio was nabbed by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round.

“It’s great for my high school and great for the Las Vegas Valley as a whole,“ Odunze said. “We will continue to represent Vegas, and if you’re a coach looking for some ballers, you know where to find us.”

Nevada had five players selected overall. Former Liberty offensive lineman Troy Fautanu, who played collegiately at Washington, was a first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Defensive tackle Jonah Laulu, a Centennial graduate, was taken in the seventh round by the Indianapolis Colts. He played at Hawaii before transferring to Oklahoma.

Florida high schools produced the most drafted players with 30.

IMG Academy became the first high school to have two players selected in the top 10 of the same draft since at least 1970. Offensive lineman JC Latham went seventh to the Tennessee Titans, and quarterback J.J. McCarthy was the 10th pick by the Minnesota Vikings.

IMG Academy is the only school to have multiple players taken in each of the past six drafts and have produced a first-round selection five straight years.

Gonzaga College High in Washington, D.C., with No. 1 pick Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears) and offensive lineman Olu Fashanu (New York Jets, 11th overall), was the only other school to produce multiple first-round selections.

“Each year, the NFL draft marks a transition from college football to the NFL,” NFL vice president of football development Roman Oben said in a statement. “The draft represents years of hard work and childhood dreams fulfilled, shared by families and entire communities. Two hundred fifty-seven players were drafted representing 232 different high schools. Many more received phone calls to sign as rookie free agents.

“As American football continues to gain global appeal, it inspires boys and girls from around the world to dream the NFL dream, catch the passion of playing, and experience the life-transforming development of character, confidence and resilience unique to football participation.”

