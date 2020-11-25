11-year-old girl reported missing in south Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a 11-year-old girl reported missing after she was last seen Tuesday evening in the south valley.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Azaia Allen, 11, who was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Azaia Allen was last seen about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near Dean Martin Drive and Cactus Avenue, west of Interstate-15, the Metropolitan Police Department said. She may be in “severe emotional distress” and in need of medical help.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, pajama bottoms and white shoes.

Azaia wears glasses and is about 4 feet, 11 inches tall, police said. She weighs about 105 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Azaia’s whereabouts may contact Metro at 702-828-3111 or the department’s missing persons detail at 702-828-2907 during business hours.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.