11-year-old girl reported missing in south Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a 11-year-old girl reported missing after she was last seen Tuesday evening in the south valley.
Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.
Azaia Allen was last seen about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near Dean Martin Drive and Cactus Avenue, west of Interstate-15, the Metropolitan Police Department said. She may be in “severe emotional distress” and in need of medical help.
She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, pajama bottoms and white shoes.
Azaia wears glasses and is about 4 feet, 11 inches tall, police said. She weighs about 105 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Azaia’s whereabouts may contact Metro at 702-828-3111 or the department’s missing persons detail at 702-828-2907 during business hours.
