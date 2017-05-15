2 pilots killed in New Jersey plane crash

WASHINGTON — Two pilots aboard a small plane were killed Monday when it crashed on approach near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey causing two buildings to catch fire, the Federal Aviation Administration and local police said. There were no passengers on board.

The FAA said the Learjet 35 departed Philadelphia and went down at 3:30 p.m. local time about a quarter mile from the airport in a residential area in northern New Jersey on approach to Runway One.

Carlstadt Police Department Sergeant Scott Jordan said the plane crashed and damaged at least two warehouses, sparking fires.

Jordan had no information on injuries or deaths or how many people may have been aboard, or if anyone was injured on the ground. Local media reports showed significant smoke billowing from the crash site.

The FAA did not release information about the status of anyone aboard the aircraft. The FAA said it is sending a team to the site.

Teterboro Airport said in a statement it “has been closed and flight operations ceased following the crash of a Learjet on final approach to the airport.”