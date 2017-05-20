Amended constable bill would now include North Las Vegas

The North Las Vegas city hall is seen Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2014 in North Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Candidates for the office of North Las Vegas constable would have to obtain law enforcement certification before getting on the ballot under an amendment made to Senate Bill 250 on Friday.

Previously the bill would have only affected constable candidates in Nevada cities with populations of 220,000 or more. But the threshold was lowered to 200,000 on Friday by members of the Assembly Government Affairs Committee.

Under current Nevada law, constables of urban areas have one year after taking office to become Nevada-certified peace officers.

The bill passed out of committee with two members, Assemblymen John Ellison and Al Kramer, dissenting.

