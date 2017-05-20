ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
2017 Legislature

Amended constable bill would now include North Las Vegas

By Michael Scott Davidson Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2017 - 5:54 pm
 
Updated May 19, 2017 - 6:36 pm

Candidates for the office of North Las Vegas constable would have to obtain law enforcement certification before getting on the ballot under an amendment made to Senate Bill 250 on Friday.

Previously the bill would have only affected constable candidates in Nevada cities with populations of 220,000 or more. But the threshold was lowered to 200,000 on Friday by members of the Assembly Government Affairs Committee.

Under current Nevada law, constables of urban areas have one year after taking office to become Nevada-certified peace officers.

The bill passed out of committee with two members, Assemblymen John Ellison and Al Kramer, dissenting.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like