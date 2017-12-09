National Republican group funded attempt to recall Farley

State Sen. Patricia Farley arrives for Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval's final State of the State address in Carson City on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A national Republican group bankrolled campaigns to recall three Nevada state senators from office.

Republican State Leadership Committee president Matthew Walter confirmed Friday afternoon his organization donated $160,000 to the Committee to Recall Sen. Patricia Farley, an independent from Las Vegas.

“My understanding is we’re the sole contributor,” RSLC president Matthew Walter said.

Walter said his organization, which helps Republicans control state legislatures across the U.S., donated a total of three times in August, September and October.

The recipient committee’s goal was to force a recall election of Farley, who was elected in 2014 as a Republican. The attempt fizzled after backers collected fewer than one-third of the 7,107 signatures needed.

Walter said the RSLC also donated to committees working on the recalls of state Sens. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson, and Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas. Walter did not disclose how much was donated to those efforts.

Walter said his organization has not previously donated to recall efforts tied to the Nevada Legislature, but decided to after seeing lawmakers embarked on, as he described it, “one of the most anti-taxpayer, anti-business, pro-felon agendas in Nevada history.”

Walter said the RSLC did not make any requirements about how the money was spent.

“We have been observing the irresponsible governance of the progressive liberals in the Nevada legislature over the course of the session earlier this year and have seen the frustration and heard the outcry from the residents and voters within their district,” he said.

The money spent was part of the RSLC’s $40 million budget it plans to spend on efforts to control and capture state legislatures in 2017 and 2018 elections, Walter said.

“I want to make it perfectly clear that we have not received any encouragement or direct funds from any businesses or individuals in Nevada to support these recalls,” he said.

The petition against Woodhouse gathered enough signatures, but the eligibility of some 5,500 is being challenged. Clark County is currently verifying if the petition to recall Cannizzaro has enough valid signatures to move forward.

The recalls are being challenged in federal court.

Republican groups aren’t the only ones to funnel money into the state. The Washington Post reports that Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee raised nearly $1 million to fight the recall efforts.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.