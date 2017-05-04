Assembly bill aims to change election recount rules in Nevada

Clark County Election personnel during a voter recount at the Clark County Election Department office, 965 Trade Drive in North Las Vegas, on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. The recount was requested by Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente, who finished last in the Nov. 8. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid)

County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria monitors activity during a voter recount at the Clark County Election Department office, 965 Trade Drive in North Las Vegas, on Monday, Dec. 7, 2016. The recount was requested by Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente, who finished last in the Nov. 8. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Clark County Election worker Jeff Martin carries medal boxes contain data files during a voter recount at the Clark County Election Department office, 965 Trade Drive in North Las Vegas, on Monday, Dec. 7, 2016. The recount was requested by Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente, who finished last in the Nov. 8. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

CARSON CITY — All ballots would be recounted in a contested election under a bill heard Wednesday by the Senate Committee on Legislative Operations and Elections.

Under existing law, if a recount is demanded an initial sample recount is done of ballots from 5 percent of the total number of precincts that voted in the election, or at least three precincts in smaller races.

If the initial recount shows a discrepancy of at least 1 percent or five votes, whichever is greater, a full recount of all ballots may be authorized. Assembly Bill 415 would eliminate the initial recount and require all ballots be re-tallied.

Some concerns were raised on the cost of the change. Candidates who seek a recount are typically required to pay for it upfront.

But Wayne Thorley, elections deputy in the secretary of state’s office, said a full recount would not substantially increase costs.

The measure was approved last week by the Assembly on a 29-13 vote.

No action was taken Wednesday by the Senate committee.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.