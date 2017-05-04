Assembly bill aims to change election recount rules in Nevada

CARSON CITY — All ballots would be recounted in a contested election under a bill heard Wednesday by the Senate Committee on Legislative Operations and Elections.
Under existing law, if a recount is demanded an initial sample recount is done of ballots from 5 percent of the total number of precincts that voted in the election, or at least three precincts in smaller races.
If the initial recount shows a discrepancy of at least 1 percent or five votes, whichever is greater, a full recount of all ballots may be authorized. Assembly Bill 415 would eliminate the initial recount and require all ballots be re-tallied.
Some concerns were raised on the cost of the change. Candidates who seek a recount are typically required to pay for it upfront.
But Wayne Thorley, elections deputy in the secretary of state’s office, said a full recount would not substantially increase costs.
The measure was approved last week by the Assembly on a 29-13 vote.
No action was taken Wednesday by the Senate committee.
