Assembly hears testimony on reforming Nevada guardianship system

Barbara Buckley is the executive director of the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada. (Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — The Assembly Judiciary Committee on Monday heard two bills aimed at reforming the state’s guardianship system.

Senate Bill 360 puts tougher penalties in place for guardians who abuse and neglect elderly and vulnerable people under their care. The bill allows prison sentences of up to 20 years for such cases, which are class B felonies. The current maximum is six years in prison.

Senate Bill 433 puts a mechanism in place to address the right of a protected person to communicate with family and friends. Supreme Court Justice James Hardesty told lawmakers that the state’s guardianship commission had found protected people were often restricted in that regard.

“It starts with the presumption that guardians will not restrict someone from communication,” he said, adding that there are exceptions, but they are subject to a court review.

Barbara Buckley, executive director of the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, told lawmakers that checks and balances are needed. She shared a story about a woman under the care of a guardian who was put into a group home, isolated from family, as her belongings were sold.

“The guardian acted like God destroying this person’s life,” she said.

The Assembly panel also heard testimony that included support from Catherine Falk, the daughter of actor Peter Falk, best known for his lead role as a homicide detective in the long-running “Columbo” television series.

She told the committee of a lengthy legal battle to see her father, who was suffering from dementia, after her stepmother wouldn’t allow visits. Falk died in 2011 and was buried without his two daughters being notified; they found out through media reports. She now advocates for guardianship laws through the Catherine Falk Organization.

“We feel if a guardian is restricting visits unfairly or without real reason other than personal animosity towards the family or simply for convenience, the court should know about it by requiring real proof that isolation is necessary,” Falk said.

The committee didn’t act Monday on the bills, which have both passed the Senate unanimously.

