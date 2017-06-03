Bill opposed by ride-sharing companies dies in Nevada Legislature

Riders prepare to load their luggage into Ride-hailing companies' Uber and Lyft car at McCarran International Airport at Terminal 1 on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

CARSON CITY — An amended version of a bill that ride sharing companies Uber and Lyft said would run them out of business in Nevada is dead.

Senate Bill 226, which had language amended into it increasing insurance requirements for the independent contractors who work for the companies, won’t move out of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee.

Instead, the original version of SB226, which required evidence that drivers had obtained state business licenses, will go forward in a separate measure.

The provisions of Sen. Kelvin Atkinson’s original bill are now contained in Senate Bill 554, a bill introduced Friday as an emergency measure by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford.

The transportation network companies say the original amended bill increasing insurance requirements and requiring drivers to get business licenses before they begin working would have ended ride-sharing in Nevada.

