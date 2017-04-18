Bill to grant early release for prisoners on its way to Nevada Assembly

Nearly 80 percent of the women in prison are mothers of small children, and many of those women are single. (Thinkstock)

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate approved a bill Tuesday authorizing the release from prison of some older inmates convicted of nonviolent crimes.

Senate Bill 140 was approved on a near party-line, 13-8 vote, and now goes to the Assembly.

Sponsored by Sen. Joe Hardy, a Boulder City Republican and physician, the bill would authorize the Department of Corrections to assign an inmate 65 years old or older to the Division of Parole and Probation for residential confinement to serve out the remainder of their time.

The provision would not apply to inmates on death row or those serving terms of life without possibility of parole. Inmates convicted of sexual offenses, violent crimes, vehicular homicide, crimes against children or DUI causing death or bodily harm also would be ineligible.

It would apply only to inmates who have served most of their sentence.

Only 2 current inmates would be eligible under the criteria if the bill becomes law.

Under existing law, the prison director can authorize the release of certain offenders if they are incapacitated to the point of not being a threat to society or if they are within a year of dying.

Hardy, the only Republican to vote in favor of the bill, testified during committee hearings that as people age, they are less inclined to do a lot of things, especially things that are wrong.

Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, noted that at age 65 released inmates would qualify for Medicare and save the state the cost of medical care.

