2017 Legislature

Bill to reroute insurance payments to addicts clears Nevada committee

By Sandra Chereb Review-Journal Capital Bureau
April 14, 2017 - 11:46 am
 

CARSON CITY — A bill intended to keep large insurance payments out of the hands of alcohol and drug abusers won the endorsement Friday of a Nevada Senate committee.

Senate Bill 262, sponsored by Sen. Patricia Farley, requires insurance payments for mental health and substance abuse treatment be made directly to the provider instead of the person receiving treatment.

Farley, a nonpartisan from Las Vegas, said too often people struggling with addiction who receive a large sum of money abandon treatment and spiral into relapse.

The bill was passed Friday by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Labor and Energy. It now moves to the full Senate.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.

