Bill to reroute insurance payments to addicts clears Nevada committee

State Sen. Patricia Farley at Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval's final State of the State address at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

CARSON CITY — A bill intended to keep large insurance payments out of the hands of alcohol and drug abusers won the endorsement Friday of a Nevada Senate committee.

Senate Bill 262, sponsored by Sen. Patricia Farley, requires insurance payments for mental health and substance abuse treatment be made directly to the provider instead of the person receiving treatment.

Farley, a nonpartisan from Las Vegas, said too often people struggling with addiction who receive a large sum of money abandon treatment and spiral into relapse.

The bill was passed Friday by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Labor and Energy. It now moves to the full Senate.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.