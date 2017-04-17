Bill to restore felons’ civil rights passes Nevada Senate

Shoppers take the escalator as an early election day voting sign is displayed at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson on Saturday, March 18, 2017. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

CARSON CITY — Felons convicted of some crimes would have their civil rights to vote and serve on juries automatically restored under a bill approved Monday by the Nevada Senate.

Senate Bill 125 was approved on a 12-9 party-line vote, with all Republicans voting no. Sen. Patricia Farley, an independent from Las Vegas, joined with Democrats to support the measures.

Under the bill sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, both Las Vegas Democrats, someone convicted and sentenced to probation would have their civil rights restored upon successfully completing one year.

Similarly, a felon on parole would have their rights restored after completing either the full term of parole if it is less than one year; or after one year if the parole requirement is longer.

The measure does not apply to the most serious felony offenses or repeat offenders.

Ford and other supporters said the bill would allow people who have served their debt to society to reintegrate into their communities.

But Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, noted it would allow civil rights to be restored for people convicted for felonies such as treason, conspiracy to commit murder, home invasion, child abuse or elder neglect, identity theft and aggravating stalking.

“These are not unserious crimes,” Kieckhefer said, arguing offenders should be required to take an “affirmative step” to show they will live by society’s rules.

The bill now goes to the Assembly.

