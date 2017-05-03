College tuition bill on its way to Nevada governor

The Nevada State Seal on the north side of the Legislative Building on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate gave final legislative approval Tuesday to a bill requiring the Nevada System of Higher Education to pay undergraduate fees and expenses for any dependent child of a public employee killed on the job.

Assembly Bill 1 now goes to Gov. Brian Sandoval after it was unanimously approved in both chambers.

Provisions of the bill are retroactive to Oct. 1, 2013, allowing dependent children of a public employee killed on the job since then to be reimbursed for expenses already incurred.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.