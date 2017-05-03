ad-fullscreen
2017 Legislature

College tuition bill on its way to Nevada governor

By Sandra Chereb Review-Journal Capital Bureau
May 2, 2017 - 5:06 pm
 

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate gave final legislative approval Tuesday to a bill requiring the Nevada System of Higher Education to pay undergraduate fees and expenses for any dependent child of a public employee killed on the job.

Assembly Bill 1 now goes to Gov. Brian Sandoval after it was unanimously approved in both chambers.

Provisions of the bill are retroactive to Oct. 1, 2013, allowing dependent children of a public employee killed on the job since then to be reimbursed for expenses already incurred.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.

