Conversion therapy bill on its way to Nevada Assembly

Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A bill that would bar mental health professionals from conducting sexual orientation or gender identity conversion therapy on minors moved one step closer to becoming law Wednesday.

The Assembly Health and Human Services Committee passed Senate Bill 201, sponsored by Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas.

The measure now moves to the Assembly floor for a vote. The bill passed the Senate floor in a bipartisan vote earlier this month.

Major medical groups have condemned conversion therapy practices, saying it often leads to anxiety, depression, substance abuse and suicide among LGBTQ young people exposed to it. When the Senate voted on the bill a trio of Republicans condemned the practice but said the language of the bill was too broad.

Six states and Washington D.C. have enacted conversion therapy bans in recent years, with New Mexico passing its legislation this month. Nearly a dozen other states are considering similar legislation.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.