2017 Legislature

Cortez Masto set to address Nevada Legislature

By Colton Lochhead Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2017 - 1:50 pm
 

CARSON CITY — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will give a speech Thursday to the joint session of the Nevada Legislature.

Cortez Masto, a Democrat, was elected to her first term last year. She previously served as Nevada attorney general from 2007 to 2015.

Her address is scheduled for 6 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Rep. Dina Titus addressed the Legislature joint session in separate speeches this week. U.S. Reps. Jacky Rosen and Ruben Kihuen spoke to the Legislature last week.

