Cortez Masto set to address Nevada Legislature

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., at a panel discussion event hosted by the League of Conservation Voters Chispa Nevada, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

CARSON CITY — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will give a speech Thursday to the joint session of the Nevada Legislature.

Cortez Masto, a Democrat, was elected to her first term last year. She previously served as Nevada attorney general from 2007 to 2015.

Her address is scheduled for 6 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Rep. Dina Titus addressed the Legislature joint session in separate speeches this week. U.S. Reps. Jacky Rosen and Ruben Kihuen spoke to the Legislature last week.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter