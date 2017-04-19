Earlier salary declaration proposed in Nevada Assembly

Justice of the Peace Mason Simons (Elko County Courts)

CARSON CITY — Future justice of the peace candidates could sooner know the salaries for the position under a bill heard Wednesday in the Assembly Judiciary Committee.

Senate Bill 52 would require county commissioners to set the salary for justices in the December before justices of the peace are elected.

The current salary-setting deadline is the July before a November election, although the deadline to file for candidacy is January of the election year.

The change would provide greater clarity for candidates and prevent salaries from being politicized in the middle of an election cycle, Mason Simons, the justice of the peace in Elko, told lawmakers.

The committee did take immediate action on the bill.

