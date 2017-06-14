Governor Sandoval signs 11 bills into law

Nevada Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval on Monday, June 5, 2017, in the Old Assembly Chambers at the state Capitol in Carson City, Nev. (Scott Sonner/AP)

CARSON CITY – Gov. Brian Sandoval signed 11 bills on Tuesday, enacting laws that regulate the ride-sharing industry, target bullying and give Nevada businesses an edge when competing for state government contracts.

Here are the highlights from the newly signed bills:Senate Bill 554, sponsored by state Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, which requires ride-sharing drivers for Uber and Lyft to provide proof that they have obtained a state business license within six months of being hired. Drivers that don’t comply must be terminated under the law.

Assembly Bill 280, sponsored by Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, and Assemblywoman Jill Tolles, R-Reno, establishes a 5 percent bidding preference for state purchasing contracts when proposals are submitted from Nevada-based companies. Companies must have an active presence in Nevada to qualify.

Senate Bill 225, sponsored by state Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas, expands bullying legislation passed in 2015 by specifying that the prohibition on bullying and policies on cyberbullying apply to all public schools, including charter schools. The Nevada Department of Education is required to provide training tied to disabilities and students with autism spectrum disorders, under the law.

Senate Bill 482, sponsored by state Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, requires the Division of Public and Behavioral Health to post on its website the most recent Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services star ratings for hospitals. The division is also required to develop a system to show information about hospital staffing ratios.

Sandoval didn’t veto any bills on Tuesday.

