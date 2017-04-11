Juvenile bill of rights clears Nevada Assembly committee

Officers inside the Clark County Detention Center where juvenile inmates are kept, Jan. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Assembly Judiciary Committee on Tuesday passed a “Juvenile Justice Bill of Rights” that would put into law basic rights to incarcerated youth.

Assembly Bill 180 puts into code rights that juvenile offenders typically have at detention facilities, meaning the rights are not necessarily new, but would become state law if the measure passes.

Examples include access to medical care, adequate food, an attorney and not being deprived of food, a daily shower or exercise as a form of punishment. Another right is regular access to parents or a guardian.

The measure now goes to the full Assembly for a vote.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.