Kihuen applauds ERA, party priorities in legislative address

Ruben Kihuen speaks before Vice President Joe Biden during a campaign rally for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters office in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Nevada Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen is applauding the Democratic-led state Legislature for approving the Equal Rights Amendment and pursuing the party’s policy priorities on the state level.

But Kihuen told The Associated Press that the 45-year-old equality measure is not on Congress’ radar since Nevada became the first state in decades to ratify it.

Kihuen spoke to lawmakers Tuesday evening in a series of biennial addresses from the state’s congressional delegation.

He lauded the diversity of the Nevada Legislature and thanked Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval for expanding and defending the state’s Medicaid program.

He also plugged his first bill, which aims to connect veterans to community college training programs.

His central Nevada Congressional District 4 spans just north of Las Vegas to south of Carson City.