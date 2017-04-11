ad-fullscreen
2017 Legislature

Kihuen, Rosen to address Nevada Legislature

By Sandra Chereb Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2017 - 5:12 pm
 

CARSON CITY — Two Nevada freshmen in the U.S. House of Representatives return to the Silver State this week to address joint sessions of the state Senate and Assembly.

Rep. Ruben Kihuen, a Democrat elected in November to represent Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, speaks to state lawmakers at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Kihuen is a former assemblyman and state senator. He defeated Republican Rep. Cresent Hardy in last year’s election.

Rep. Jacky Rosen, also a Democrat, represents Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She defeated Republican Danny Tarkanian in November to win the seat vacated by Republican Rep. Joe Heck.

Rosen will speak to the Legislature at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.

