Kihuen, Rosen to address Nevada Legislature

Jacky Rosen, left, speaks during a campaign rally for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters office in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Ruben Kihuen looks on. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Representative Ruben Kihuen D-Nev., makes a statement condemning the temporary immigration ban during a press conference at Dina Titus' office on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

CARSON CITY — Two Nevada freshmen in the U.S. House of Representatives return to the Silver State this week to address joint sessions of the state Senate and Assembly.

Rep. Ruben Kihuen, a Democrat elected in November to represent Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, speaks to state lawmakers at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Kihuen is a former assemblyman and state senator. He defeated Republican Rep. Cresent Hardy in last year’s election.

Rep. Jacky Rosen, also a Democrat, represents Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She defeated Republican Danny Tarkanian in November to win the seat vacated by Republican Rep. Joe Heck.

Rosen will speak to the Legislature at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

