Kihuen, Rosen to address Nevada Legislature

CARSON CITY — Two Nevada freshmen in the U.S. House of Representatives return to the Silver State this week to address joint sessions of the state Senate and Assembly.
Rep. Ruben Kihuen, a Democrat elected in November to represent Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, speaks to state lawmakers at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Kihuen is a former assemblyman and state senator. He defeated Republican Rep. Cresent Hardy in last year’s election.
Rep. Jacky Rosen, also a Democrat, represents Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She defeated Republican Danny Tarkanian in November to win the seat vacated by Republican Rep. Joe Heck.
Rosen will speak to the Legislature at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
