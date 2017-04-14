Las Vegas chamber of commerce delegation descends upon Carson City

The Nevada State Seal on the north side of the Legislative Building on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — The Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce was in Carson City on Thursday, bringing dozens of business owners and entrepreneurs to visit lawmakers.

The chamber’s delegation was about 30 people. The group’s focus was to share with policymakers their perspectives about the impact of pending legislation.

The chamber’s four themes this session are: lessen regulatory and cost burdens for businesses; efficient government; building a qualified workforce for today and the future; and putting local businesses first. Several Legislature leaders spoke to the visitors, including Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, and Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson.

