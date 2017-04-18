ad-fullscreen
2017 Legislature

‘Marsy’s Law’ bill clears Nevada Senate, could go to voters in 2018

By Sandra Chereb Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2017 - 5:10 pm
 
Updated April 17, 2017 - 5:10 pm

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate gave unanimous support Monday to a proposed constitutional amendment expanding the rights of crime victims.

Senate Joint Resolution 17 was first approved by the Legislature in 2015. It must pass again this year in its original form to be submitted to voters in 2018 for ratification.

Known as “Marsy’s Law,” the resolution would expand the rights of crime victims to protect them from defendants and ensure they are treated fairly and without intimidation through the criminal justice system, Sen. Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, said in comments before the vote.

The measure is named after Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas, a 21-year-old California woman who was killed by an ex-boyfriend in November 1983.

SRJ17 now goes to the Assembly.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.

