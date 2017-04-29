ad-fullscreen
2017 Legislature

Nevada Assembly honor John Carpenter

By Ben Botkin Review-Journal Capital Bureau
April 28, 2017 - 5:54 pm
 

CARSON CITY — Some of members of the Nevada Assembly wore cowboy hats in honor of former Assemblyman John Carpenter on Friday.

Carpenter, who died in 2016, left a legacy in the Legislature as a lawmaker who gave every bill a careful reading, regardless of how mundane.

An Elko Republican who served 24 years in the Assembly, Carpenter was first elected to in 1986. He served 12 terms before leaving in 2010.

Carpenter helped create the Assembly’s “Cowboy Hall of Fame,” in 1999. Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike praised him for his thoughtful approach to policy and commitment to public service.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.

