2017 Legislature

Nevada cybersecurity measure headed to governor

By Ben Botkin Review-Journal Capital Bureau
May 26, 2017 - 2:22 pm
 

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate on Friday unanimously approved Assembly Bill 471, which creates the Nevada Office of Cyber Defense Coordination.

Gov. Brian Sandoval highlighted cybersecurity in his State of the State address this year, proposing $3.5 million toward the office and saying the center “will help Nevada detect, prevent and respond to cyber attacks.”

The center would be part of the Nevada Department of Public Safety and coordinate information about cyber threats between state government and private industries.

The measure, which has passed the Assembly, now goes to the governor’s desk.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
