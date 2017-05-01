Nevada entertainment safety training bill draws support

A dress rehearsal of Cirque du Soleil's "One Night for One Drop" production in the Zumanity Theatre at the New York-New York hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 2, 2017. A bill to require safety training for workers in the entertainment industry is moving through the Nevada Legislature. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

CARSON CITY — The entertainment capital of the world may soon require health and safety training for workers in the entertainment industry.

The Senate Commerce, Labor and Energy Committee on Monday heard Assembly Bill 190, which would require health and safety training for supervisors and those who work with stage props, rigging, pyrotechnics and high-voltage wiring.

Supporters say the training is needed because of the a wealth of elaborate stage shows in Nevada.

“We just want to make sure that everyone has the training that they need to protect everyone’s life,” said the bill sponsor, Assemblywoman Olivia Diaz, D-Las Vegas.

The bill would require supervisory employees to complete a 30-hour course within 15 days of being hired. Stage and set builders, rigging and prop operators and wardrobe, audio, camera and lighting effects workers would need to take a 10-hour course.

“It really gets very very detailed intricate and very serious things being pulled off,” said John Gorey, with the Las Vegas-based International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees Local 720.

The bill has broad support from the entertainment industry, the Nevada Resort Association and labor organizations. The law would apply to venues with live shows such as theaters, lounges and arenas, as well as motion picture and television production.

The bill has passed the Assembly with a 33-5 vote. No one spoke in opposition to the bill.

