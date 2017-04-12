Nevada genetic counselors may be subject to more oversight

(Thinkstock)

CARSON CITY — A proposal in the Nevada Senate seeks to add more oversight to genetic counselors.

Senate Bill 290 would prohibit people from claiming to be licensed or certified genetic counselors unless they have a certification from the American Board of Genetic Counseling or the American Board of Medical Genetics and Genomics. Violating that requirement would be a misdemeanor.

The measure was heard Wednesday in the Senate Commerce, Labor and Energy Committee, which did not take immediate action.

Genetic counselors are health professionals who focus on how genetics contribute to disease.

Under the bill, those who commit the infraction would also face state disciplinary action through the state boards that license and certify them, such as the Board of Medical Examiners and State Board of Nursing.

