2017 Legislature

Nevada Legislature looks to close online sales tax loophole

By Ben Botkin Review-Journal Capital Bureau
May 2, 2017 - 5:53 pm
 

CARSON CITY — A resolution in the Nevada Legislature encourages Congress to close a loophole that allows out-of-state online vendors to not charge sales tax.

Senate Joint Resolution 5 urges Congress to enact the Marketplace Fairness Act, which would allow states to collect sales taxes from online vendors that don’t have a presence in the state.

The resolution’s sponsor, Sen. Joyce Woodhouse told an Assembly panel on Tuesday that she’s heard from brick-and-mortar stores in Nevada that have essentially become “showrooms” for customers to do window shopping before making an online purchase.

Woodhouse, D-Henderson, presented the resolution to the Assembly Legislative Operations and Elections Committee, which did not take immediate action.

Henderson and the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce testified in support of the measure. The legislation has passed the Senate with a 20-1 vote.

